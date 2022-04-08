Companies Safaricom ranks best company to work for in Kenya

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. PHOTO | POOL

By ADONIJAH NDEGE

More by this Author Summary Safaricom took the top spot of the best 25 companies to work for in Kenya in the just-released LinkedIn 2022 Top Companies Ranking.

Linkedin unveiled its 2022 top companies list that ranks the 25 best workplaces for professionals to grow their career

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM took the top spot of the best 25 companies to work for in Kenya in the just-released LinkedIn 2022 Top Companies Ranking.

Linkedin unveiled its 2022 top companies list that ranks the 25 best workplaces for professionals to grow their careers.

The 25 companies were ranked using Linkedin company data and ratings based on seven factors including the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background.

"This award demonstrates our dedication as Safaricom to have a better world of work and this is exhibited through our excellent Human Resource policies and people practices," Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa said in a post on LinkedIn.

"Our ambition as a company is to become the number one employer in Kenya. We do this by providing our employees the opportunities and platforms to upskill themselves, while also creating a workplace that is inclusive and conducive for all."

Coming second on the list was lender Equity Bank #ticker:EQTY while national carrier Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ ranked third.

KCB Group #ticker:KCB emerged fourth in the ranking and NCBA Group #ticker:NCBA fifth.

Other companies in this year's ranking include ICEA Lion Group (6), Allianz (7), KPMG (8), Standard Chartered Bank #ticker:SCBK (9) and PwC (10).

This is the second such award that the telco is bagging this year.

In January, Safaricom was certified as a Top Employer in Kenya and Africa by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices.

Safaricom was awarded for innovative practices and policies aimed at driving inclusion for people with disabilities at the Zero Project Award.

[email protected]