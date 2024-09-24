Prime

Safaricom taps additional Sh15 billion sustainability loan

DNSAFARICOMREPORT0510i

From Left: Executive Director of Alliance for Science, Dr Sheila Ochugboju, Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa and Board Chairman of Safaricom, Adil Khawaja during Safaricom's Sustainable Business Report launch on October 5, 2023, at Michael Joseph Centre, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

Profile Photo

By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Safaricom taps additional Sh15 billion sustainability loan

Telecommunications operator Safaricom has tapped an additional Sh15 billion to double its sustainability-linked loan from a consortium of local banks to Sh30 billion.

The additional financing, disclosed in the telco's latest annual report, is the second tranche of the facility, the proceeds of which will be used to implement the company's sustainability agenda.

Related

The new Sh15 billion disbursement is, however, higher than the previous expectation of an additional funding of only Sh5 billion. The initial Sh15 billion loan was issued last year.

Read: Safaricom signs Sh15bn loan deal with lenders for growth

Safaricom tapped the facility from a consortium of local banks including KCB, Absa Bank Kenya, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Stanbic Bank Kenya.

StanChart has retained its role as the mandated lead arranger of the facility and bank runner, global coordinator and sustainability coordinator for the transaction.

KCB is also listed as a mandated lead arranger, while Absa and Stanbic acted as arrangers.

Safaricom is betting on the facility to accelerate its transition to becoming a technology company, reduce its carbon footprint, monitor its social impact and enhance its progress on gender diversity.

“We are delighted to have tapped into partnerships with key leaders in the region in the latest chapter of sustainability financing. It will improve our accountability measures on ESG reporting where we will have an opportunity to attract more investment and growth,” Safaricom's chief executive Peter Ndegwa said in a statement.

Safaricom’s sustainability-linked loan is the largest environmental, social and governance (ESG) debt facility undertaken in East Africa.

The facility is also the first Kenyan shilling-denominated loan of its kind and has enabled Safaricom to manage its debt costs amid a high interest rate environment.

Read: Public, private firms face tighter ESG disclosures

“We must deal with the challenge of managing the rising interest rates, which has led to a 45.3 percent year on year increase in our finance costs. We have already started taking some deliberate steps on this, with the recent sustainability linked loan of Sh15 billion,” Safaricom said in the report.

“The rate of this loan is linked to our sustainability targets and will therefore be below market rates.”

Safaricom's debt and finance costs have increased recently, compounded by capital spending at its new business in Ethiopia.

The telecommunications operator closed its financial year ended March 2024 with a debt of Sh75.9 billion and net borrowings of Sh54.6 billion, after accounting for cash balances. The operator has been taking measures to reduce its forex exchange exposure due to the depreciation of the shilling last year.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. Centum cuts exchange rate risk with switch to shilling loans

  2. PRIME MPs top the list of Sh64bn Sacco loan defaulters

  3. PRIME Ruto backs Starlink rivalry with Safaricom

  4. PRIME Dealers seek way out of minerals export freeze

In the headlines

View All