SBM Bank profit doubles to Sh591m on increased lending

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SBM Bank Kenya CEO Bhartesh Shah.
By
George Ngigi
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
SBM Bank Kenya is eyeing new capital to sustain growth after doubling its net profit for the nine month period ended September 2026, riding on increased lending and higher transactional income.
The lender reported a net profit of Sh591.2 million for the first nine months of the year compared to Sh283.4 million posted in the corresponding period last year.
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