Second passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways New York flight

Kenya Airways planes at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 31, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Kenya Airways has confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights to New York from Nairobi has passed away, the second such incident to be reported in a span of two weeks.

In a statement Friday, the carrier, popularly known as KQ, said that the unnamed passenger passed away on September 2, 2022, at around 6.30 am.

"A passenger was found to be unresponsive," KQ said.

"Upon further medical examination, personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away. The flight had departed Nairobi per schedule on Thursday, September 1 at 11.55 pm."

The incident happened aboard flight KQ002.

In the first incident on August 22, the flight KQ003 was forced to make an emergency landing in Casablanca, where Moroccan medical personnel tried to help but found that the passenger, a Kenyan man, was already unresponsive.