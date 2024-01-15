Companies Showmax slashes prices in fight for streaming market

The streamer has introduced a Showmax Entertainment plus Premier League bundle for Sh1,000 but has retained the pricing of Showmax Entertainment Mobile at Sh300. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

More by this Author

Multichoice-owned streaming firm Showmax has cut prices and unveiled new subscription categories ahead of a phased relaunch next month as it steps up the fight for customers.

In the new offerings, Kenyan subscribers will from February pay Sh650 for the Showmax Entertainment bundle, a 14.4 percent cut from the current Sh760 for the package.

The firm has also launched a standalone Showmax Premier League targeting fans of the popular sports league for Sh500 monthly. This will see subscribers watch all 380 games of the Premier League.

The streamer has introduced a Showmax Entertainment plus Premier League bundle for Sh1,000 but has retained the pricing of Showmax Entertainment Mobile at Sh300.

Read: Pay TV providers risk fines over service outages

It will also offer a bundle of Showmax Entertainment Mobile plus the Premier League for Sh700.

“There are currently just over 450 million smartphones in the hands of individuals across Africa ... and more than 250 million avid football lovers on the continent,” said Showmax CEO Marc Jury.

“Showmax Premier League is a game-changing product that gives individuals a ticket to the football they love, wherever they are, on the device they always have with them, at a price that’s impossible not to love.”

Showmax has been growing in popularity, especially in Africa since its launch in 2015. The firm recorded a growth of 12 percent in monthly active users in 2022, a 26 percent rise in paying subscribers and a 161 percent increase in Showmax Pro subscribers.

The new offerings seek to take competition to streaming giant Netflix whose lowest offering starts at Sh200 monthly and Amazon Prime, whose price starts at Sh560.

The packages will be offered on the new Showmax app expected to be available from January 23 as part of a staggered migration process across 44 markets.

Read: Court allows Multichoice to air film in infringement suit

“This is an ongoing process that starts next week and will be completed in February this year,” said the firm in a statement.

It added: “Existing Showmax customers will begin receiving communication with information on how to access the new app this week and by 12 February 2024 the new Showmax will be live in all markets.”

Competition among streaming firms on the pricing front continues to grow even as they take a hit on their revenues from the rapidly depreciating Kenyan shilling against the US dollar.

→ [email protected]