Sri Lanka’s Browns acquires Lipton tea estates in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania

The company said a 15 percent stake of the assets acquired by Browns would be reserved for communities in Kericho and Bomet where the estates are situated through a Community Welfare Trust.
The communities will also get an initial Sh1 billion in funding for development initiatives.
“The Government of Kenya has supported companies in identifying opportunities for local communities to benefit from the partnership and future growth of the industry,” Liptons and Browns said in a joint statement.
CVC acquired the Lipton estates as part of its €4.5 billion (Sh644.53 billion) purchase of Unilever’s tea division, then named Ekaterra, in 2021. Private equity firms Advent International and Carlyle had walked away from buying the Unilever tea business because of concerns about the working conditions on its plantations.