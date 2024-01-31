Companies State-owned firms top list of offices with acting roles

State corporations and semi-autonomous government agencies (SAGAs) top the list of institutions where 2,660 held acting positions in the year to June 2023.

The Public Service Commission (PSC), in the latest disclosures on the status of compliance of government entities with the values and principles of the Constitution, says 1,694 or 63.7 percent acted beyond the six months prescribed in law.

The commission said 966 officers or 36.3 percent had acted within the six months prescribed in law.

The latest report of the PSC shows that 247 or 9.2 percent of the officers had acted beyond three years.

Section 34(3) of the Public Service Commission Act, 2017 provides that an officer may act for a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of six months.

Six months are deemed sufficient for an organisation to make an appointment through a competitive process where the vacancy is available for filling.

“It was established that 2,660 officers held acting positions out of which 966 (36.3 percent) had acted within the six months prescribed in law while 1,694 (63.7 percent) acted beyond the six months,” said PSC secretary Simon Rotich.

“A majority of the officers acted in middle management positions with 1,440 (54.1 percent).”

The commission said 171 or 6.4 percent of the officers acted in policy positions of whom 107 (four percent) acted beyond six months.

