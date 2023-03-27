Companies Storm in NSSF tea cup as tender to restart

Workers from Pelican Signs company erecting a new signboard of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CAROLINE WANJUGU

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) has ordered NSSF to restart afresh the procurement process for the provision of staff tea.

In a ruling in which the board nullified the award of the tender to Touch Global Limited, the board found that NSSF did not comply with section 87 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act when notifying the tenderers of the outcome of the procurement process.

“The letter of notification of intention to award to the successful tenderer dated 13th February 2023 with respect to tender no. NSSF/SCM/C/2/3/14:2022/S023 for provision of staff tea service be and is hereby nullified and set aside,” said the PPARB.

On January 3, 2023, the National Social Security Fund advertised tenders for the provision of staff tea services and reserved the tender for women.

Upon conducting a preliminary evaluation, technical evaluation and financial evaluation, the procuring entity of NSSF established that Touch Global Limited had quoted the lowest amount of Sh10,498,224 as compared to the other tenderers.

Aggrieved by this decision Royal Taste Kitchen Ltd, the applicants sought a review of the decision. Royal Taste Kitchen Ltd told the procurement watchdog that Touch Global Limited was a construction company and thus not qualified to provide tea service.

