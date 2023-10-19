Companies Suspended Communications Authority boss Ezra Chiloba resigns

Suspended Director General (DG) of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has tendered his resignation amid an ongoing probe into his alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds in the communication sector regulator’s Sh662.4 million mortgage scheme.

The agency’s board chairperson Mary Mungai confirmed receiving Chiloba’s resignation in a Thursday statement, indicating that she had received the letter on Wednesday, October 18.

“The board of directors of the Communications Authority of Kenya has this morning, October 19, 2023, accepted the resignation of Mr Ezra Chiloba as the Director General. Mr Chiloba resigned yesterday, October 18, 2023, in a letter to the chairperson of the CA board,” Ms Mungai wrote in the statement.

“On behalf of the Authority, I wish the outgoing DG success in his future endeavours and appreciate his invaluable contribution to the organisation and the wider ICT sector.”

The board chair suspended Mr Chiloba on September 18, levelling against him accusations of not only approving his own mortgage loan but also paying some Sh25 million to a company where he is the sole director which pointed to a conflict of interest.

The exited DG was also accused of clearing staff who left the CA despite having unpaid loans totaling Sh28.9 million and understating loan balances for former employees, charges that were based on the findings of an audit report on the management of the staff mortgage scheme.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Chiloba assumed the helm of the CA in September 2021, replacing the now-deceased Francis Wangusi, meaning he has steered the agency for two years.

Before joining CA, the embattled ex-DG served as the CEO of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) where he was again unceremoniously ousted in June 2018, with his then chairman Wafula Chebukati saying his (Chiloba’s) suspension would allow for a comprehensive audit of the procurement processes at the electoral body.

Chiloba was however able to reclaim his post after the Employment and Labour Relations court ruled that sending him on compulsory leave did not have contractual authority.

He was later fired from the IEBC in October 2018.

