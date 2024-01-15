Companies Tanzania suspends Kenya Airways passenger flights to Dar es Salaam

Kenya Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. Tanzania has suspended KQ flights to Dar-es-Salaam.

By The Citizen

In a tit-for-tat move, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has suspended all Kenya Airways (KQ) passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam with effect from January 22, 2024.

Kenya Airways operates 33 scheduled flights per week between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

This is in response to Kenya's recent rejection of Tanzania's request to allow its airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to operate cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.

The TCAA cited the Kenyan authorities' refusal as a violation of Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Air Services signed between the two countries in 2016. This section provides for reciprocal treatment of airlines from both countries.

"This decision is based on the principle of reciprocity, following the refusal by the Kenyan authorities to grant approval for ATCL's cargo flights despite the clear provisions of the MoU," stated TCAA Director General Hamza S. Johari in a public notice.

Johari further emphasised Tanzania's commitment to international aviation regulations and bilateral agreements, stating, "The United Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of Chicago Convention 1944 and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between States."

The sudden suspension of KQ flights is expected to significantly impact passengers travelling between the two countries.

Thousands rely on this route for business, tourism, and family connections. While alternative airlines operate on the route, the loss of KQ's flights will undoubtedly lead to reduced options and potentially higher fares.

The dispute between Tanzania and Kenya over air travel rights has been simmering for several months.

In August 2020, Tanzania banned KQ flights for a brief period after Kenya excluded Tanzanians from a list of countries whose citizens could enter without quarantine restrictions.

The ban was later lifted, but tensions remained high.

The current situation raises concerns about the future of air travel between the two countries. Both Tanzania and Kenya stand to lose from this disruption, particularly the tourism and business sectors.