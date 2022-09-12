Companies Techno Brain appoints new chief executive

Techno Brain has appointed Fritz Milosevic (right) as the new chief executive replacing Manoj Shanker (left) effective September 1. PHOTO | POOL

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Kenya tech firm Techno Brain has appointed Fritz Milosevic as the new chief executive effective September 1.

The appointment will see him replace the firm’s long-serving Co-founder and Group CEO Manoj Shanker.

Mr Shanker, who has built Techno Brain into one of Africa's most successful IT and Software companies for the last 25 years will join its board as a director effective February 1, 2023.

"I am honoured that the Techno Brain Board has given me the opportunity to lead this great company and our wonderful colleagues,” said Mr Milosevic in a statement Monday.

“Together, we are embarking on one of the most exciting and meaningful journeys to create a business and legacy we can all be proud of,” he said.

The 49-year-old Milosevic is a seasoned senior executive and leader in technology, strategy and investment banking.

He has worked as an investment banker at Nedbank Capital, a non-executive partner at Dotaadvisor and as a managing executive at Vodacom.

The new CEO will be joining the firm at a time the firm is racing against time to tighten its grip in markets where it operates such as Tanzania, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Swaziland, UAE, Uganda, UK, USA, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Techno Brain prides itself on being a people-oriented, leading custom software application development company in Africa, providing a conducive work environment and opportunity for the best technology professionals on the continent.

[email protected]