Ten entrepreneurs picked for inaugural startup scale up program

Ten entrepreneurs have been picked to join the first cohort of the Endeavor Kenya ScaleUp program, which will provide their startups access to a global network and resources to help them expand their growth journey.

The inaugural cohort includes entrepreneurs from various sectors such as tech, finance, logistics, and healthcare.

The selected entrepreneurs are June Odongo of Senga, Hilda Moraa of Pezesha, Rebecca Harrison from African Management Institute, Sonia Kabra of BuuPass, George Jabesh, co-founder of Nakama Tech, Wilfred Chege, co-founder of ZenDawa, Japheth Dibo, founder of Dial Afrika, Javin Hutchinson, founder of Satao, and Antenna Tesfaye, founder of Shega.

Over the next six to twelve months, the entrepreneurs will have access to one-to-one mentoring, business development training, leadership skills enhancement, innovative technology applications, and a robust peer network as part of the Endeavor ScaleUp methodology.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to join a strong peer network of high-impact entrepreneurs who have run successful businesses.

The program aims to assist high-growth startup ventures in their journey towards scaling up by providing them with a network and resources to gain clarity.

"The Endeavor ScaleUp program is crucial for companies in the growth stage. The program will offer the selected entrepreneurs invaluable benefits by providing access to targeted training and development opportunities, focusing on leadership skills, business strategies, and innovative technology.

They will have a chance to interact with experienced entrepreneurs who will help accelerate their entrepreneurial journey even as they advance to the next stage of their business growth," stated Maryanne Ochola, Endeavor Kenya's managing director.

Endeavor Kenya is empowering startups to achieve sustainable growth, catalysing socio-economic development across the region.

The launch of the program is not only a great opportunity for the selected entrepreneurs, but also a significant milestone for the startup community in Kenya and beyond, indicating a bright future for the Kenyan startup ecosystem.

