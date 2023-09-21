Companies Tibu Health among 29 African start-ups to receive Sh7m innovation grant

By LINET OWOKO

Kenya’s Tibu Health is among the 29 African healthcare start-ups that will receive a Sh7.4 million ($50,000) grant from Investing in Innovation Africa (i3), an initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The on-demand health start-up platform plans to expand its customer base by connecting them to healthcare workers in real-time and deploying them to a location of choice.

Investing in Innovation Africa is a pan-African initiative that funds startups building the future of healthcare supply chains.

“We're grateful to the selection team and sponsors for believing in our mission to further our impact in Africa,” said Tibu Health.

“As countries and global health institutions work to expand access to priority products, we face an urgent need to leverage solutions across the public and private sectors to improve health outcomes and strengthen local health systems. Programs like i3 help us understand, support, and engage with technology-driven solutions emerging across Africa, hand-in-hand with our partners,” said Kieran Daly, director, of Global Health Agencies and Funds at the Foundation.

Tibu Health is an omnichannel tech company that delivers health services where people live and work, through advanced technologies in health and logistics to provide patients with end-to-end healthcare experience.

21 countries

Founded in 2018, the start-up has transformed into a tech company that offers patients care through home, virtual, and ultra-modern clinics.

Beneficiaries of this round of programs operate in 21 countries.

Innovators selected will benefit from i3's Access to Markets event in Nairobi on November 14-15.

The event facilitates partnership dialogues between stakeholders, governments, donors, and multilateral agencies.

They will also access leading potential customers in industry, donor agencies, and governments, and tailored investment readiness support from leading accelerators.

