Toyota dealer launches Sh2.8 million car models

Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Toyota dealer CFAO Motors Kenya Limited has launched two new car models –Rumion and Belta— which are retailing at Sh2.85 million and Sh2.83 million respectively.

“We are constantly ensuring we respond to consumers’ needs. As a result, we have partnered with credible financial institutions to offer up to 95 percent for the two models,” Arvinder Reel, CFAO Motors Kenya managing director, said in a statement.

He added that each car is sold with a five-year warranty or 150,000km, whichever comes first. The service intervals are after every 10,000km.

The two models have 1.5-litre engines powered by petrol. The launch of the Rumion and Belta models comes a year after the motor vehicle distributor unveiled the Urban Cruiser in the Kenyan market retailing at Sh2.7 million.

CFAO Motors is the biggest seller of new passenger cars, with the expansion of models seeking to target the popularity of the Toyota brand in the local market.

The Japanese automaker has a wide variety of cars, most of which have not been available at CFAO Motors which is the exclusive distributor of the brand new models.

The government and private companies buy most of the cars sold by CFAO Motors but the dealer is keen to also grow sales among individuals by offering a broader range of models and pricing.

The dealer said there is rising demand for cars with small engines (one to 1.6 litres) as motorists seek units that are cheaper to run for everyday use.

