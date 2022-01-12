Companies TransUnion taps ex-Safaricom manager as chief executive

Newly appointed TransUnion Africa chief executive Morris Maina. PHOTO | POOL

By CONSTANT MUNDA

More by this Author Summary Mr Maina joins TransUnion Kenya from Copia Kenya where he has served as vice president for sales since January 2020.

Transunion Kenya is one of the three credit bureaus in Kenya —together with Metropol, CreditInfo —and started operations in Kenya in February 2010.

Mr Maina previously worked as head of internet and content at Safaricom as well as consumer and device business lead for Microsoft’s Anglo-Africa Region.

Johannesburg–headquartered consumer credit reporting firm TransUnion Africa has appointed former Safaricom and Microsoft manager Morris Maina to lead its operations in Kenya.

Mr Maina joins TransUnion Kenya from Copia Kenya where he has served as vice president for sales since January 2020.

Transunion Kenya is one of the three credit bureaus in Kenya —together with Metropol, CreditInfo —and started operations in Kenya in February 2010.

Mr Maina previously worked as head of internet and content at Safaricom as well as consumer and device business lead for Microsoft’s Anglo-Africa Region.

“The Kenya market forms a critical part of TransUnion Africa’s growth strategy. We believe that, under Morris’ leadership and with the commitment of our talented Kenya team, the business will go from strength to strength,” TransUnion’s head of Africa operations outside of South Africa Thabo Molefe said in a statement.

Mr Maina replaces Billy Owino who left TransUnion last October after heading its operations since March 2017.

TransUnion chief operations officer Joseph Nyaga had been the acting chief executive since October.

"In our increasingly digital global economy, trusted relationships that enable everyone to transact with confidence have never been more important,” said Mr Maina, who took up his new role on Monday.

“I look forward to developing and deploying even more of TransUnion’s technological capabilities into the Kenyan market for the benefit of businesses and consumers alike.”

Mr Maina holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and has completed Advanced Management Programme at Strathmore University.

The TransUnion’s new chief for Kenya has been tasked with growing the “company’s increasingly broad range of fraud and risk solutions, leveraging its global expertise for the benefit of the local market.”

“TransUnion helps Kenyan businesses to form trusted relationships and make more informed decisions, and consumers to better manage their personal credit information and access financial products and services that lead to a higher quality of life and help to accelerate economic growth,” the firm said.

[email protected]