Companies Tycoon loses port grain handling monopoly

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The monopoly of handling grains at the Mombasa port in the hands of tycoon Mohamed Jaffer's Grain Bulk Handlers Ltd (GBHL) has ended after the Court of Appeal allowed a second firm to set up shop.

Court of Appeal judges Pauline Nyamweya, Imaana Laibuta and George Odunga found that the High Court erred in stopping Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) from awarding Portside Freight Terminals the deal for building a second facility at the port.

The three judges said awarding the contract to Portside was not discriminatory and that the KPA and the Treasury did not breach the Constitution in tapping the firm.

