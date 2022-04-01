Companies UAE developer to build free houses for refugees in Kenya during Ramadhan

UNHCR representative Houssam Chahine (left); Arada representative Ahmed Alkhoshaibi (centre) and TBHF director Mariam Al Hammadi with TBHF Humanitarian Envoy HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi (standing) during the sugning of the partnership. PHOTO | COURTESY

By ADONIJAH NDEGE

More by this Author Summary The programme, launched in partnership with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), seeks to build a home for refugee families for every house sold in Arada’s Masaar master community during the month of Ramadhan.

According to the company, homeowners who buy a house in Masaar community in Sharjah during the month of giving will also be allocated a home that will be built on their behalf in Kalobeyei.

United Arab Emirates-based property development company Arada has launched an initiative dubbed ‘Home for a Home’ that will see it build homes for hundreds of refugee families in the Kalobeyei settlement in Kakuma, Turkana county, during the period of Ramadhan.

The programme, launched in partnership with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), seeks to build a home for refugee families for every house sold in Arada’s Masaar master community during the month of Ramadhan.

The Big Heart Foundation is a UAE-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide.

According to the company, homeowners who buy a house in Masaar community in Sharjah during the month of giving will also be allocated a home that will be built on their behalf in Kalobeyei and will receive updates about construction progress at the Kenyan home.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Muslim year during which strict fasting; worship, giving, and prayer are observed.

“This initiative reflects Arada’s strongly held belief that successful private-sector companies have a duty to act in dynamic ways to solve global challenges. Our partnership with TBHF and UNHCR is all about providing lasting and sustainable impact for the people who need it most,” Arada vice-chairman HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal said.

The first-of-its-kind project in Kenya will benefit the refugees, mostly from neighbouring countries ravaged by decades of war.

Kakuma refugee camp is home to 160,000 refugees from South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Ethiopia, and Uganda. It is located in Turkana, one of the poorest counties in the country.

“The homes will be built in the Kalobeyei settlement, which is being managed by the UNHCR in collaboration with local authorities,” Arada said.

“Design of the homes is standardised by the UNHCR, and the successful campaign will result in providing secure and sanitary homes for nearly 2,000 refugees.”

Arada said the project will also include a sustainable water supply system that will provide 100,000 litres of water a week for the refuges and host communities.

"This cooperation is a most significant and distinguished humanitarian initiative, through which sustainable housing and clean water will be provided to families who are among the neediest and suffering in the world,” TBHF humanitarian envoy Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said.

Kalobeyei settlement is developed on the requirement for a different and more sustainable approach to refugee assistance programming in the country. It is designed to improve socio-economic conditions of both the refugees and the host community.

The settlement hosts Kakuma refugee camp and is being developed as an urban centre, allowing both refugees and the host community to benefit from increased opportunities for income-generating activities.

[email protected]