Companies UBA Kenya picks insider as new CEO

Newly appointed UBA managing director and CEO, Mary Mulili. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

UBA Kenya has appointed Mary Mulili as its new managing director and CEO, effective January 19, becoming the first female top executive at the lender, which is marking 15 years in Kenya.

Ms Mulili is an insider having served as an executive director before the promotion. The lender said in a Tuesday statement the appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

UBA said the appointment marks a significant milestone in the UBA Group’s ongoing commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity.

Ms Mulili is taking over from Chike Isiuwe who has been at the helm since August 2021 and is taking up another role within the UBA Group.

“It is a great honour to be appointed to steer the strategic vision of UBA Kenya as a subsidiary of the UBA Group. I look forward to carrying on the growth trajectory of UBA Kenya,” said Ms Mulili.

She becomes the sixth CEO in 11 years to head UBA Kenya, including the two who served on an interim basis. Some of the previous CEOs for the Kenya unit include Kehinde Omirinde (interim), Emeke Iweriebor (interim), Isaac Mwige and Tunji Adeniyi.

UBA Kenya chairperson Alphan Njeru said Ms Mulili is assuming the new role at a time the lender is set to embark on accelerating growth through regional trade opportunities, digital innovation, and small and medium-sized enterprises financing—all aligned with the broader vision of sustainable banking.

“We thank Chike Isiuwe, the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for his contribution to the Bank and wish him success as he takes up a new role at UBA Group,” said Mr Njeru.

Ms Mulili holds an MBA in Finance, a Bachelor’s degree in Education with a focus on Accounting and Economics, and a diploma in Business Management.

She has held various executive and senior roles in commercial banks such as Bank of Africa – BMCE Group where she was the General Manager for Business Development. She served GT Bank Kenya as the Head of Corporate Banking and African Banking Corporation in the same position. At KCB, she served as the Senior Corporate Relationship Manager.

Ms Mulili is also the Commissioner of the Kenya Meat Commission, where she chairs the audit committee. She is also a board Member of the Kenya Association of Women Business Owners and serves as the vice-chair at the International Chamber of Commerce Kenya’s Banking Commission.

