Companies Unilever sets Sh7.6bn local sourcing target

Unilever Canada sign is seen on their head office building in Toronto. PHOTO | POOL

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

Fast-moving consumer goods company Unilever Kenya has set a target of sourcing Sh7.6 billion (48 million Euros) worth of raw materials from the domestic market by 2025.

The firm says its localisation roadmap will see it source about 70 percent of its raw material needs from the local market.

Read: Wanjui sues Unilever to block NSE tea firm sale

Unilever says the localisation matches up to Kenya’s 2030 sustainable development agenda.

“Unilever Kenya has already surpassed the target for 2023 by four percent from the set target of 45 percent at a spend of Sh4.4 billion (28 million euros) edging closer to achieving the 55 percent localisation agenda for 2024,” the company noted.

The move to source the bulk of raw materials is premised on recent external shocks including the Covid-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war which gave rise to global supply chain constraints.

The company has been exploring partnerships with local sources including members of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers to impact local communities through job creation and empowering the local economy.

Unilever says it is also investing in equity, diversity and inclusion where the company has committed to spend Sh1 billion (6.5 million euros) in supplier diversity.

Read: CMA probes Unilever deals in Kenya tea firm

The firm has already reached partnerships under inclusiveness including the SME Support Centre, under which the pair seeks to deliver relevant insights through training on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, e-commerce, business mentorship and coaching.

→ [email protected]