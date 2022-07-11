Companies Vivo Energy boss to chair oil lobby PIEA

Vivo Energy managing director Peter Murungi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author

The board of Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA) has appointed Peter Murungi, the managing director of Vivo Energy Kenya, as the new chairman.

Mr Murungi takes over the PIEA’s leadership at a time the industry is repairing relations with the government that was tested at the height of the fuel shortage crisis earlier this year.

PIEA represents large, medium, and small oil marketing companies, vital petroleum common user facilities (including the Kenya Petroleum Refinery and the Kenya Pipeline Company), as well as oil and gas service providers like transporters, financial institutions and engineering consulting firms. Mr Murungi has served as Vivo Energy Kenya managing director since 2019.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the company’s chief operating officer having joined in 2007.

He also had a stint with ExxonMobil. The new PIEA chair has worked in countries such as Namibia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Reunion and Madagascar.

The PIEA board also appointed Hass Petroleum Group Chief Operating Officer Solomon Osundwa as its new vice-chair.

Before joining Hass, Mr Osundwa was the Regional Director at VTTI Kenya in charge of the Eastern Africa region.

He has also worked with a number of renowned brands such as Kenol Kobil, Caltex Oil Kenya Ltd, and Hashi Energy.

[email protected]