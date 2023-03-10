Companies William Ruto picked to head Kenya Ports Authority

By BONFACE OTIENO

William Kipkemboi Ruto has been named the new managing director for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for a term of three years, filling a position left vacant since 2020.

The appointment was announced by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in a Gazette notice Friday.

Mr Ruto takes over from John Mwangemi, who held the position in an acting capacity since last year. Mr Mwangemi replaced Rashid Salim, who held the seat also on an interim basis since the controversial exit of Daniel Manduku in March 2020.

Intrigues, including claims of biases, intimidation, political influence, boardroom wrangles and fraud, have marred efforts to hire a new CEO since Mr Manduku’s resignation.

“It is my belief that his wealth of experience spanning 32 years will be instrumental in ensuring the authority delivers on its mandate to the people of Kenya and continues to contribute towards the growth of the Kenyan economy,” said Mr Murkomen Friday.

Captain Ruto is a seasoned mariner, having started his career at KPA in 1991 as a cadet marine desk officer.

He rose through the ranks to be a general manager of operations and later the harbour master.

Until his appointment, he was the general manager of the Kisumu port.

