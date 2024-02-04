Companies Women-led firm fights for NSE Sh800bn bond trades

Catherine Musakali is the founder and managing partner of the law firm Dorion Associates. PHOTO | POOL

By DOMINIC OMONDI

More by this Author

A prominent female lawyer is the brains behind a new bond trading firm that has won a lucrative licence to take on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) for a share of the revenues from the Sh800 billion bond business traded annually.

Catherine Musakali is the founder and managing partner of the law firm Dorion Associates that owns 500 ordinary shares of the African Bond Exchange (EABX) Public Limited, making her a beneficial owner of the new firm licensed last week by the Capital Markets Authority’s (CMA) to start trading in bonds on the over the counter (OTC) exchange.

Read more HERE