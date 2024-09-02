World Bank names new country director for Kenya, Uganda

He replaces Keith Hansen who has held the post since September of 2020.
Like Keith, Fan is a long-serving employee of the Washington DC-based multilateral lender, having joined the Group in 1991 and held various positions.
Prior to his appointment as Kenya country director, Fan served as country manager for Cambodia and as country director for Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.
Fan has also served as director of strategy and operations for the Equitable Growth and Finance and director of strategy and operations in the Office of the Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships.
Most recently, he was Director of Strategic and Corporate Initiatives.
Kenya currently has a multi-year Development Policy Financing Facility (DPF) tied to conditions including the elimination of illegal perks paid by ministries and parastatals, the opening of jobs to refugees and the introduction and use of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
The World Bank disbursed Sh155 billion ($1.2 billion) to Kenya in June as part of the multi-year DPF, which includes a Sh109.8 billion ($850 million) loan and a Sh6.4 billion ($50 million) grant.
The funds will be used for development projects, including green projects.