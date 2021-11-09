Companies Zimbabwe restaurant set to open more fast food outlets in Kenya

Simbisa Brands also owns Pizza Inn eateries. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary Zimbabwe’s largest fast-food restaurant operator, Simbisa Brands, plans to open more fast food outlets in Kenya where it currently has around 168, as it aims to woo more customers.

The company — which operates quick service restaurants including Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn and Creamy Inn - said it opened 16 stores last year and will add more this year amid increased competition from big players in the fast food industry.

“Although the primary focus in financial year 2021 was managing the inherent Covid-19 risks and maximising returns on the existing regional business, expansion of the Simbisa brand footprint continued through the opening of 22 new counters in the region, of which 16 were opened in Kenya,” said Simbisa in its latest annual report.

“Growth will be primarily focussed in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Ghana whilst the other regional markets will focus on making improvements in the existing business to maximise returns on the existing capacity.”

Simbisa which had 1,729 employees in Kenya as at June this year earlier said it would expand in its African markets to take on international brands like US-based fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), McDonald’s and Burger King.