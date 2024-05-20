Student numbers at private varsities fall on State funding drought

The number of students enrolled in private universities dropped by 15,827 last year in a period that saw the State discontinue funding of learners in these institutions.

Fresh data published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows the number stood at 96,460 from 112,287 a year earlier, a 14.1 percent drop.

This is even as the student population in public institutions grew 7.1 percent during the period to 482,586 from 450,638. The data comes just a year after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that the placements agency would no longer send government-sponsored students to private institutions.

“This year all our students will go to public universities unless as a parent you want to take your child to a private institution,” Machogu told the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education last year.