Teachers health insurance, jobs shocker in Ruto’s austerity push

Teachers’ group medical cover, implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with their unions, and the employent of Junior Secondary School (JSS) tutors on a permanent basis are among the major plans set to be affected by the austerity measures announced by President William Ruto.

Also to be affected are promotions, compensation and training of teachers on Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on Wednesday told the National Assembly Education Committee that following the announcement by President Ruto, their budgetary allocation was slashed by Sh10 billion, a move that now risks critical functions of the commission.

Appearing before the committee, TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia told MPs that they have since received communication from the Treasury to spend only 15 percent of the remaining allocation, a move she said will now confine them to only paying salaries.

“When we received this communication from the National Treasury, we wrote to them highlighting what will be affected, but we have not received any feedback,” Ms Macharia said.

Another shocker awaiting teachers is that as from December 1, 2024, they will not be able to enjoy insurance cover as TSC says the amount received this year is inadequate to cover the third phase of their medical contract.

“You will note that the teachers’ medical contract is a three-year framework now in the second year of implementation. The third year is expected to begin from December 1, 2024 at a cost of Sh20.6 billion. Therefore, the current allocation is inadequate to enable the commission to meet its financial commitment for Year 3 of the contract,” Ms Macharia said.

“Further, there will be no group life, group personal accident and Work Injury Benefit Agreement covers for teachers owing to lack of provision,” she added

The committee chairman Julius Melly said they will not allow teachers medical cover, the CBA and employment of JSS teachers be affected by the budget cuts.

The recruitment of 20,000 teachers and conversion of 46,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable basis, which was to be done this month, have now been pushed to October and January ,2025 respectively.

Although the money for this exercise has not been affected, Ms Macharia said the directive from treasury to only spend 15 percent gives them no opportunity to do anything else.

“If I’ve been told to only spend 15 percent, what can I do? If we are given the money today, then we are ready for the exercise because teachers might think that we have the money but have failed to recruit,” Ms Macharia told MPs.

President Ruto, while announcing the austerity measures, assured the country that the employment of JSS teachers in permanent and pensionable terms would not be affected.

Ms Macharia told MPs that training expenses of the commission have been reduced by Sh262 million, an amount that was earmarked for CBC training. Consequently, she said that they would have no choice but to scale down the number of teachers to be trained this year.

“These three are non-negotiable, they must be implemented with the stipulated teachers. I want to assure teachers that there is no cause for alarm as this committee will not allow anything to interfere with their medical cover and their agreement, they signed with TSC,” Mr Melly said.

Mr Melly faulted the Treasury over the cuts saying they are setting up the government against the people.

“You cannot set the government against the people, the Gen Z are on the streets now, and you want their parents to join them the next day over the failed implementation of CBA?” Posed Mr Melly.

He gave the Treasury until today to issue an addendum on the cuts they imposed on the TSC.

However, Mr Nehemiah Odera from Treasury told MPs that the 15 percent cap that was put on all ministries and parastatals are temporary measures as the government awaits the passage of the Supplementary Budget 1.

“The medical cover and the CBA are not being dispensed of, they are just being delayed as we wait for the government revenues to align with the fiscal framework, then we will have a discussion with TSC on when to begin the implementation,” Mr Odera said.