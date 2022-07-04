Enterprise Eset launches cyber security solutions

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Data and Cyber security global firm Eset has launched six cyber and data protection solutions as it makes entry into Kenya and the East African market.

The new set of security products covers smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs for individuals and SMEs.

The Slovakian-based firm also rolled out cloud-based solutions targeting financial institutions, utility firms and learning institutions.

The firm said these products will provide the “digital security” that keeps an organisation’s systems working smoothly and securely no matter the location.

Eset East Africa CEO, Karen Cherry said Kenya is a leader in the adoption of ICT as a key economic driver in trade, service delivery, financial inclusion, education delivery channel and communication, noting that digital uptake is a key strategy for accelerated economic take-off.

However, she said great opportunities also come with threats, adding that over the recent past there have been increased infringements, identity theft, data miners, paedophiles and other cyber criminals “who seek to exploit skill and design gaps to benefit themselves at the expense of others hence the need to engage sound protection”.

The CEO said Kenya and Africa will do well to follow in the footsteps of other jurisdiction such as USA and EU, where organisations have tools, skills and technology to ward off cyber criminals.

A report by Eset classifies the types of common cyber attacks as downloader, email, cryptocurrency, ransomware and phishing web threats that have seen perpetrators cripple power stations, steal several thousand dollars and loss of critical personal and organisational data.