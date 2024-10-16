From lab to market: Firm turns Mathenge weed into hot-selling bread, signature wine

Duke Gekonge never imagined that his PhD research on guavas would lead to the creation of Pera Foods, a company transforming underutilised crops into nutritious products.

The founder of Pera Foods, Dr Gekonge holds a PhD in Food Science and Technology from the University of Nairobi.

Today, the company he established in 2019 is at the forefront of value addition for tropical crops and fruits, including the controversial Mathenge plant, scientifically known as Prosopis juliflora.

Pera Foods focuses on overlooked crops such as seamoss, cacti, guava, mangoes, tamarind, baobab, hibiscus, and the infamous Mathenge.

This thorny plant has long been a menace in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid land (ASAL) regions, devastating ecosystems and killing livestock.

In Baringo County, for instance, vast expanses of Mathenge have caused animal fatalities due to its toxic thorns.

But where others see a dangerous plant, Pera Foods sees opportunity.

Dr Gekonge’s journey into Mathenge began when he partnered with Dr Oscar Koech, a Rangeland scientist with extensive experience working in Kenya’s drylands.

Dr Koech has spent over 10 years researching the plant, focusing primarily on its potential as animal feed during drought seasons.

According to him, Mathenge pods are rich in proteins and sugars, vital for both livestock and humans.

“In dry lands, you will find animals thriving on Mathenge pods during droughts. While the thorns are dangerous, the pods are packed with nutrients,” Dr Koech says.

In Mexico and South America, where the plant originates, the pods have been consumed for centuries as a staple in human diets.

Their collaboration birthed a new vision: turning this problem plant into a profitable product.

Dr Gekonge, leveraging his knowledge of food science, began experimenting with Mathenge pods to create human-grade food products.

Duke Gekonge, a food scientist and founder of Pera Foods at the University of Nairobi Kabete Campus, Department of Food Science, Nutrition and Technology during an interview on October 16, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The company is now developing commercialised Mathenge bread, cakes, and signature wine, all derived from the sugary pods of the plant.

“Underutilised plants and fruits, if value-added, possess vast opportunities,” Dr Gekonge said, adding, "we have now moved from research to market, and so far, we have marketed about 25 products."

Mathenge flour

The Mathenge pods are milled into flour, which is then blended with other ingredients like sweet potato and wheat to produce healthy, protein-rich snacks.

“The flour is rich in proteins, antioxidants, and essential nutrients. Instead of sugar, we use sweet potato and wheat as substitutes, which boosts nutritional content,” said Rufas Gachunga, from the University of Nairobi’s Department of Food Science and Nutrition.

The economic potential of this initiative is vast.

A 400-gramme loaf of Mathenge bread sells for Sh60, while a pack of six queen cakes goes for Sh65.

The company, which has incubation facilities at the University of Nairobi’s Kabete Campus, also produces a 750 ml bottle of Mathenge wine, priced from Sh1,500.

Overseas markets

With digital marketing driving sales, Pera Foods has attracted a loyal customer base, including hospitals like Kenyatta National Hospital, which stocks its therapeutic food products.

“For the wine, I sell directly to customers through referrals and walk-ins,” Dr Gekonge said.

He has also established an overseas market, shipping small batches to the US, Europe, and Asia.

“Even though we have not penetrated large markets abroad, we ship about 10 kilos of our products per month,” he says.

Dr Gekonge says it cost him about Sh100,000 to start, and he now estimates the business to be worth millions in ideas. The business has also created job opportunities for 10 young people, both permanent and casual staff.

Pera food products on display at Jamhuri Park Show Grounds, Nairobi on September 29, 2024. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

“We produce fruit juices, tropical wines, and therapeutic foods. Mathenge was a natural extension of our work with other underutilised plants,” he says, "by adding value to these neglected crops, we are helping farmers in arid regions and reducing post-harvest losses.”

Dr Koech, the mastermind behind unlocking Mathenge’s potential, views the plant as a game-changer for dryland farming.

“Mathenge pods have a high crude protein content, between 27 to 32 percent, depending on where they are harvested. This makes them ideal for both human and animal consumption,” he said.

Research shows that Mathenge can reduce the need for soybeans in animal feed, which in turn cuts competition between human and livestock food sources.

“The plant is not just a menace; it’s a solution. By managing its impact on the ecosystem and utilising its nutritious pods, we can help pastoralist communities sustain their livelihoods,” he says.

As the world grapples with food insecurity and climate change, initiatives like Pera Foods’ value addition to underutilised crops offer a promising path forward.