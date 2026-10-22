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Concerns as State drags funding for family planning commodity project

contraceptives

Contraceptives. This slow implementation of family planning project comes amid concerns about the availability of contraceptives in public health facilities.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Linet Owoko

Correspondent

Nation Media Group


A Sh18.2 billion State project, which aims to procure family planning and reproductive health commodities, has received only 17.85 percent financing nearly 12 years after it kicked off, amid concerns about contraceptive shortages in Kenya.

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