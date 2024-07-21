Kenya unlikely to meet SDG malaria eradication target

Kenya is unlikely to meet its malaria reduction target, a Commonwealth survey shows, citing inadequate investments to deal with rising resistance by mosquitoes to insecticides.

The Commonwealth Malaria Report said that though Kenya has achieved a significant reduction in malaria prevalence, from 8 percent in 2015 to 6 percent in 2020, the country is still below the World Health Organisation (WHO) target.

The WHO has a target of cutting malaria cases and deaths by at least 90 percent by 2030 as part of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the Commonwealth report, Kenya has achieved slightly above 60 percent of the target, placing it 'off track' towards achieving the SDG target of ending malaria by 2030.

The slow progress has been attributed to mosquitoes developing resistance to commonly used insecticides, particularly in high-prevalence areas around Lake Victoria in western Kenya. In addition, the use of traditional methods of malaria intervention has led to low awareness, especially in rural areas.

"Overall, case incidence and mortality rates across the Commonwealth are not on track to meet the 2030 target, and significant investment will be required to reverse this trend.

The year 2024 represents a year of opportunity for progress on malaria in the Commonwealth, but the possibility of getting back on track to meet the 2030 targets will be greatly reduced if these opportunities are not seized," the report reads in part.

According to Willis Akhwale, special adviser for Kenya End Malaria Council, the use of traditional methods such as distributing insecticide-treated bed nets, spraying breeding sites, and promoting early diagnosis and treatment, which have made progress against the disease, has plateaued.

"We need to start looking at investing in new-generation drugs. These should be able to counter any resistance for the foreseeable future," he said.

Meanwhile, the fight against the disease is facing financial constraints, with a funding gap of more than Sh24 billion threatening to further derail progress.

According to Dr Akhwale, other needs in the fight against the menace include more funding and logistical support.

"In Kenya, the shortfall in terms of needs is almost $52 million, (Sh6.7 billion) so we need to fill that gap," he said, citing data from the Ministry of Health. He recommended domestic funding and private sector support amid donor fatigue from crises around the world.

To accelerate progress, Kenya launched a national malaria strategy in 2019, including a financial sustainability plan to determine resource needs, availability, and funding opportunities. The costed Kenya Malaria Strategy (KMS) 2019-2023 outlines key malaria interventions and guides the country's efforts towards a 'malaria-free Kenya' over the next five years.

Malaria remains a leading cause of death in Kenya, particularly among children under five years of age, with about 70 percent of the population at risk. In 2021, Kenya will have 3.4 million malaria cases, representing a significant health burden for the country.

The Commonwealth recommends increasing access to modern prevention tools and implementing malaria programmes at the community level. Community engagement through community health workers is a priority, along with multi-stakeholder partnerships to support malaria elimination efforts.