Health Meridian and Jacaranda ink deal for affordable maternal care

Meridian Health Group CEO Rukwaro Mathenge and Ms Kalie Gold, COO of Jacaranda Maternity Hospital during the signing of an agreement to offer affordable specialised newborn care. PHOTO | POOL

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Meridian Health Group (MHG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jacaranda Maternity Hospital (JMH) to provide specialized care for maternity complications and neonatal critical care services at an affordable cost.

Through the agreement, MHG will be able to offer treatment for maternity and related complications, especially critical care for preterm born babies.

The referral agreement will help meet patients’ needs by offering timely and critical treatment.

This will address the service challenges causing maternal deaths during birth.

Mothers and newborn babies will also have access to a wider panel of specialized doctors within Meridian Health Group.

“Kenya’s neonatal mortality rate (NMR) stands at 22 deaths per 1000 live births. Quality and adequate maternal healthcare are therefore key in ensuring reduction of maternal and child mortality,” MHG chief executive Mr Mathenge Rukwaro said.

“We aim to ensure that every family can access cost-effective premature care. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide timely specialized and affordable care to patients.”

The partnership was announced as the countries commemorate World Prematurity Day 2022 aimed to raise awareness of the key challenges and burden of preterm birth globally.

“Our mission is to provide high-quality, client-centred, affordable care to mothers and their babies at the highest standards. This partnership seeks to reaffirm our commitment to offering expectant mothers sustainable healthcare,” JMH chief executive Ms Kalie Gold said.

