Private hospitals get boost from Amazon Web Services

The Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association (Rupha) has received Sh3.7 million ($28,700) in promotional credits from American technology firm Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance healthcare accessibility.

Promotional credits are support provided by AWS to enable developers to use Amazon's infrastructure to create digital technologies.

The funding, supported by AWS Health Equity Initiative, will be used to enhance RuphaSoft, the unified hospital management information system (HMIS).

This will involve expanding its cloud infrastructure to ensure a secure and scalable platform for innovative healthcare solutions tailored to the unique needs of medically underserved communities. The HMIS modules cover essential services such as outpatient care, inpatient care, laboratory services, pharmaceutical services, and accounting.

The AWS Health Equity Initiative is a three-year, $60 million commitment to support organisations that develop solutions to advance health equity.

Brian Lishenga, chairman of Rupha, said the platform will be provided free of charge to the association's 400 members.