Industry Plastic pipes firm produces sewer treatment tanks

By CHARLES MWANIKI

Plastic pipes manufacturer Megapipes Solutions has started producing lightweight waste water treatment tanks at its Ruiru factory, targeting high density users in both commercial and residential properties.

The firm said the new plants are manufactured using Weholite technology, and will serve between 25 and 1,000 users with a lifespan of over 100 years. Megapipes said the cost of its plants starts at Sh25,000 for the smallest unit.

Weholite pipes and tanks are made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and are also used for water distribution, road and rail culverts.

“The packaged plants, which will be manufactured at Megapipes factory, will enable the safe treatment of sewage and wastewater discharged from high density residential, industrial, commercial, retail and hospitality properties,” the company said in a statement.

“Megapipes Solutions is also targeting developers and property users that want to reduce maintenance costs such as exhauster fees, since these plants only need emptying once or twice per year, reducing the demand on municipal treatment facilities, and reducing operational costs for the owner.”

Many Kenyan buildings, particularly apartment blocks that have mushroomed in estates that were previously single family homes, tend to overwhelm the existing sewer systems, forcing the developers to install septic tanks to handle waste.

Newer suburbs in areas such as Ruaka, Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, Mavoko, Ruai, Embakasi Village and areas around the Eastern bypass also do not have sufficient sewerage and water supply coverage.

Many households avoid linking to sewer lines or make illegal connections due to high costs of maintaining a connection.

Data from the Water Services Regulatory Board indicates that the population with direct connection to a sewer line as a percentage of the total population stood at 15 percent in 2020, with 24 out of 47 counties lacking proper access.

Last August, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Services gave property owners in the city with illegal connections three months to formalise their connections by paying fees of between Sh5,000 and Sh7,500, with their installations to be adopted by the company after one year of operation.

