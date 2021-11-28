MarketPlace Lobby calls for better Kenya, China trade relations

Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Industry and Cooperative’s Adan Mohamed (left) and Chinese Embassy to Kenya Charg’e D’affaires Like Xuhang. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

Kenyan firms have been challenged to invest more in trading with China in a bid to foster a more robust trade relationship between these countries.

The Vice President of the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry Dr. Erick Rutto said the inter-trade relationship between Kenya and China is skewed in favour of the Asian giant despite a big potential for Kenyan firms in the Chinese market.

Speaking during the Kenya International Industrial Expo 2021, Dr Rutto said the event is a platform aimed at opening investments opportunities for local investors to the huge Chinese market which has over 1.3 billion people. It also links Chinese manufacturers to Africa industries.

Dr Rutto called on Kenyan firms and Small Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) to use technology in order to improve exports to the Chinese market.

Kenya exported goods worth $134.8 million to China and imported goods worth $3.29 billion, a disparity Dr. Rutto said would be solved through the formation of partnerships with businesses in China.

“For purposes of connecting two business people, we have a company exhibiting here known as Investera Plus Africa. The firm looks at investments and collects business intelligent information for purposes of investments from China to Kenya and also globally,” Dr. Rutto said.

“If you are looking at coming into the region Investera Plus Africa will provide solutions that will help you.”

Investera Plus Africa Executive Director Tito Mutai hailed the annual expo as an ideal platform for local firms to tap the export market globally especially the giant Asian market.

“Investera Plus Africa is taking part in this year’s expo with a strategic plan to collect business intelligent information that will help local firms interconnect and tap into the foreign markets, in this case the Asian market where most of Kenya’s imports come from,” stated Mr Mutai.

General manager of Investment Promotion and Business Development at the Kenya Investment Authority, Pius Rotich, who also attended the event, called on foreign firms to invest locally since Nairobi is the springboard and gateway to Africa.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Minister Counsellor Economic and Commercial Office, Zhang Yijun who also graced the event, welcomed Kenyan firms in the Chinese market.