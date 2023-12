Transport Airbus picks Kenya for first drone hub

Airbus will use its Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station to expand connectivity services to underserved communities. PHOTO | COURTESY

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author

European aerospace giant Airbus is eyeing Kenya as the base for its first earth station for high-altitude communication drones, opening the potential for up to 1,000 jobs for locals.

Read more HERE