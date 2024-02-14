Transport BasiGo picks insider Moses Nderitu as Kenya managing director

The Chief Revenue Officer of BasiGo Bus Company Moses Nderitu showcase the new modern Electric Bus assembled at the Associated Vehicle Assemblers Plant in Mombasa, Kenya on January 24, 2023. He has been appointed the BasiGo Kenya country manager. File | Nation Media Group

By KABUI MWANGI

BasiGo has appointed its chief revenue officer (CRO) Moses Nderitu as the country managing director to lead the expansion of the firm’s electric mobility business in Kenya.

Mr Nderitu has been credited as one of the leading advocates for electric transportation in Kenya, both within the government and in the private sector.

He spearheaded the introduction of electric bus technology to the Kenyan matatu sector and helped BasiGo secure more than 450 reservations from Nairobi bus operators, the firm said.

“Mr Nderitu has also helped lead the establishment of the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK), which has advocated for policies to catalyse the entire e-mobility industry in Kenya,” BasiGo said in a statement.

BasiGo co-founder and CEO Jit Bhattacharya hailed Mr Nderitu’s promotion saying he is the best-placed person to lead the firm in realising its vision of propelling Kenya to be a global leader in clean energy usage.

“BasiGo is privileged to have Moses Nderitu, an exceptional entrepreneur and leader, taking the helm of BasiGo Kenya. With over 90 percent of Kenya’s electricity coming from renewable energy, Kenya has the potential to be a global leader in clean, affordable, and smart public transport. I can't think of no one better to make that vision a reality than Moses Nderitu,” stated Mr Bhattacharya.

The firm currently boasts 19 electric buses deployed within six Nairobi bus operators and has set a target of deploying 1,000 locally-assembled electric buses to operators within Kenya’s capital by 2026 through its Pay-As-You-Drive financing platform.

Last December, BasiGo received a $5 million (Sh752.5 million) debt facility from a UK investor to ramp up local assembling of electric buses in a development that set it on the path of cementing its status as a leader in clean mobility shift in public transport.

Prior to joining the company, Mr Nderitu was a director and regulatory advisor at ARC Ride, an e-mobility battery-as-a-service provider. He has also previously served as a board member and vice-chair of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

