Transport Bolt tackles losses with app feature to stop offline trips

By MARION SITAWA

Taxi-hailing platform Bolt has introduced a new cancellation option in its app dubbed 'Driver Asked to Pay Off-the-App’ that discourages riders from taking trips offline and paying off the app.

The firm said the feature would reduce offline trips, enabling riders to take immediate action if they encounter situations where the driver asks for payment for a trip outside the app, payments more than the set fare or asks to cancel the trip to go offline.

To keep drivers and passengers safe, Bolt encouraged them to use the safety features in the app’s Safety Toolkit designed for active (in-app) driving.

“When drivers and riders go offline, essential safety features like GPS tracking and SOS coverage in the app become inactive, leaving users vulnerable and without access to critical in-app safety tools. Remaining online ensures the effectiveness of these features and prioritises the safety of our users,” said Linda Ndungu, Bolt country manager.

The initiative comes after the firm disclosed that it compensates drivers for discounts offered to riders, claiming that the cost, amounting to millions of shillings annually, is borne by the company and not the drivers.

Ms Ndungu added that mitigating actions are also in place for drivers consistently reported as soliciting offline rides.

“These actions include temporary bans and account suspensions, as we remain dedicated to providing a secure platform for everyone,” she said.

In addition to the strict measures, the company also has an awareness and training programme for drivers and riders on the importance of respectful and responsible behaviour on the platform.

“Bolt is committed to providing a secure and reliable ride-hailing experience for all users. The introduction of the new cancellation reason option reinforces this commitment, offering riders a powerful tool to prioritise their safety and well-being,” said Bolt.

