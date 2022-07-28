Transport Domestic airlines suspend flights for military operations in Wilson airspace

Low-cost carriers operating at Wilson Airport in Nairobi have been forced to reschedule their flights following a military event at Ulinzi Complex in Lang’ata that will affect operations in the airport’s airspace.

The closure of the airport due to the trooping of colours by the military has affected a number of flights flying domestic routes such as Diani, Ukunda, Kisumu, and Eldoret among others.

Non-scheduled flights carrying tourists visiting various attractions sites in the country such as Maasai Mara and Amboseli have also been affected.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the closure saying the airport will be closed Thursday, July 28 and Friday, August 5.

“The airspace will be closed on Thursday from 10am to 4pm and again on Friday from 10am to 4pm,” said KCAA Thursday.

Airlines such as Safarilink have already reschedule their flight following the temporary disruption.

The carrier has made arrangements to either reschedule their flights or rebook passengers for departures on subsequent days.

“To all our esteemed customers, please note Wilson Airport will be closed on 28thJuly 2022 and 5th August from 10:00am to 4:00pm. For further clarification regarding the new timings, call our reservations team,” said the airline.

Wilson Airport is the main hub for light aircraft flying within Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The airport serves domestic and international traffic and is used mostly by general aviation traffic.

Some of the carriers that operate out of the airport include Safarilink Aviation, Renegade Air, Freedom Airline, Skyward Express among others.