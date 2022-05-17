Shipping & Logistics Firm to build warehouses in Athi River

The first phase of the project will break ground this month and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

In the recent past, investors which include small and medium enterprises have preferred Athi River as an ideal location for warehousing.

Real estate developer Purple Dot International Limited plans a warehousing hub for light industries in Athi River, targeting businesses looking to expand outside Nairobi.

The residential and commercial real estate developer is set to invest Sh600 million on 7,425 square feet 24 units with three level spaces at the Harvest Industrial Park.

The first phase of the project will break ground this month and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

"The Harvest Industrial Park project guarantees strong and sustainable returns, given the historical performance of our 300+ warehouses in the area,” said Purple Dot International general manager Jiten Kerai.

He noted that in the recent past, investors which include small and medium enterprises have preferred Athi River as an ideal location for warehousing.

The Mombasa Road-Mlolongo-Athi River node has become popular with logistics and storage firms in recent years, due to the ease of branching out of the city towards the Mombasa port.

The completion of the inland container depot in Syokimau has also made the area an attractive location for warehousing firms.

The value proposition for Harvest Industrial Park warehousing hub is its proximity to the inland port and Mombasa Road as well as access to affordable labour.

"Kenya's logistics prominence as a trading hub in East Africa will be enhanced by the installation of modern warehouses, which will enable trade growth, employment, and sustainability across a variety of industries," said Mr Kerai.

