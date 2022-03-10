Shipping & Logistics JKIA, Moi airport ranked best in Africa on customer service

By ADONIJAH NDEGE

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport (MIA) have been ranked the best in Africa for the second year running by the Airports Council International (ACI).

JKIA in Nairobi and MIA in Mombasa emerged top in the 2021 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5-15 million passengers per year and under 2 million passengers per year categories respectively.

ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey is considered the aviation industry’s most comprehensive passenger service-benchmarking programme and captures passengers’ experience in more than 300 airports worldwide.

ACI World director-general Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving the passenger experience.

“Your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience during these difficult times,” Mr Oliveira said.

“As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.”

KAA managing director Alex Gitari noted that the Authority is leveraging on industry best practices as it seeks to provide a seamless passenger experience at its airports.

“We are truly delighted that for the second year running, our two main airports have been awarded by ACI for the efforts made in delivering improved customer experience in a safe and secure environment,” Mr Gitari said.

The award came as the Authority prepares to host the 67th edition of the ACI-Africa Regional Conference in Mombasa from March 12 to March 18.