Transport KAA plans auction of 90 abandoned planes

By ANTHONY KITIMO

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced it will auction 92 abandoned aircraft and components at four airports countrywide, which it says pose a safety risk.

In a gazette notice, Vol. CXXVI—No. 8, KAA directed owners of the planes lying uncollected at the Jomo Kenyatta, Wilson, Lokichoggio and Malindi airports to claim them within 30 days or have them auctioned.

The planes include those owned by national carrier Kenya Airways, Jubba Airways, 748 Air Services, Fly540, Fly Sax, National Airways, and African Express.

Others are owned by training institutions among them Moi University, Flight Training Centre and 99 Flying School.

KAA acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye identified 70 planes at Wilson, 11 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), seven at Lokichoggio and four planes in Malindi.

He said owners should claim their aircraft and clear all outstanding charges and any incidental costs, “failure to which the said aircraft will be sold by public auction and the proceeds of sale shall be defrayed against any incurred charges and the balance if any shall remain at the owners’ credit”.

In case of a shortfall, the responsibility to cover the difference will lie with the owners.

KAA charges parking and landing fees, which has seen some entities accumulate charges to the tune of millions of shillings.

The notice provided detailed information on each aircraft, including type, registration marks, last known operator, the airport of storage, and the specific parking area.

Skylink Flight Service has seven aircraft at Wilson lined for auction, while Fly540 has four.