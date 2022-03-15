Shipping & Logistics Kenya Poly to build marine, logistics hub in Kwale

State Department of Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Dr Margaret Mwakima. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author Summary The institution is part of a World Bank project under the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP).

The groundbreaking ceremony for commencement of the construction works is slated for June.

Sixteen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia are implementing the Sh35 billion World Bank-funded EASTRIP.

The Kenya Coast National Polytechnic (KCNP) is constructing a regional flagship marine transport and port logistics centre in Kwale.

Kwale county government has donated 40 acres for the construction of the centre at Waa.

The institution is part of a World Bank project under the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP).

The groundbreaking ceremony for commencement of the construction works is slated for June.

“This project aims at producing competent graduates for the maritime sector in line with government focus to exploit the blue economy,” said Dr Margaret Mwakima, the principal secretary, Vocational and Technical Training.

Sixteen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia are implementing the Sh35 billion World Bank-funded EASTRIP.

The regional TVET Centers of Excellence including four from Tanzania, seven from Ethiopia and five from Kenya were selected to implement EASTRIP projects on transport and infrastructure, power and energy, manufacturing and ICT-related flagship plans.

EASTRIP project is geared towards equipping young people in East Africa with technical and vocational training skills that would enable them freely move across the borders to secure employment.

Director of Technical Education Tom Mulati said the project is targeting to improve skills development among the youth “so that they can move from one country to the other for purposes of training and employment in the areas of construction, transport, blue economy and textile”.

[email protected]