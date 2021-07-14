Shipping & Logistics KPA, French shipping firm in training deal

Embakasi Inland Container Depot. Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has signed a deal with French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM to increase its fleet to serve Mombasa and Lamu ports. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM is set to increase its presence in the country after signing a deal with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA).

The shipping container company is set to increase its fleet to serve Mombasa and newly constructed Lamu port, as well as offer sea time training to BMA learners.

A French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM is set to increase its presence in the country this month after signing a deal with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA).

The world’s third largest shipping container company after Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company, is set to increase its fleet to serve Mombasa and newly constructed Lamu port, as well as offer sea time training to BMA learners.

CMA CMG East African cluster managing director Jean-Baptiste Longin termed the signing of the memorandum will boost trade between Kenya and France.

“This is a historic cooperation that will enable us to support further development of Kenya’s shipping and maritime sector and take advantage of the expertise of our global shipping line for further blue growth in Kenya,” said Mr Longin.

Speaking in Mombasa while inspecting various ongoing projects at the port, the MD said the agreement will give cadets opportunities and help in developing shore-based shipping and port operations skills. “As a start to this collaboration, the French container and shipping company will be providing seaboard training to a minimum of four cadets and four laureates from BMA in maritime transport and logistics in July 2021,” said Mr Longin.