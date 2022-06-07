Shipping & Logistics KQ eyes more cargo flight for Kisumu route

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Horticulture business in the Lake Region is set to get a boost as the national carrier, Kenya Airways plans to increase cargo flights at the Kisumu International Airport.

Kenya Airways also plans to triple cargo flights to the Netherlands and United Kingdom.

“We are likely to have more frequencies of shipment being lifted from Kisumu,” said Kenya Airways Cargo officer Joseph Omwanda.

Some of the fresh produce in the Lake Region include avocados, fish, chilies, mangoes, pineapple, peanuts, bananas and traditional green vegetables.

The news come as the region plans to resume the export of chili from Kisumu. The shipment of the produce had taken a break due to low supply.

Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya CEO Okisegere Ojepat noted that shipment of chili and other fresh produce are set to resume on June 15.

"In the next three weeks, we anticipate the produce to start increasing. The chili production can sustain three flights on a weekly basis," said Mr Ojepat.

Mr Omwanda said the production of chilli is likely to increase.

Some of the consignments being shipped to the United Arabs Emirates and Netherlands include avocado, bananas, and pineapple.

According to the Kenya Bureau of statistics, earnings from horticulture exports hit a historic high last year at Sh158 billion to remain the leading foreign exchange earner.

