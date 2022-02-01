Shipping & Logistics Mombasa port to reap from Uganda’s mega projects

Singapore flagged vessel Mv NYK Clara docked at the port of Mombasa on June 25, 2021 after it made its maiden call. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary One of the main developments which will see more Uganda cargo passing through the port is the ongoing oil projects with investors giving a green light to use the Port of Mombasa to ferry all the cargo needed for the projects.

In the statement to road users and to the public, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said the first consignment is expected to land at the port in March this year.

Last year, Mombasa port witnessed a positive performance in throughput registering 34.54 million tonnes against 34.12 million tonnes handled in the same period in 2020, representing a growth of 1.2 percent.

Port of Mombasa is set to benefit from heavy infrastructure investment in Uganda to increase its cargo throughout this year.

One of the main developments which will see more Uganda cargo passing through the port is the ongoing oil projects with investors giving a green light to use the Port of Mombasa to ferry all the cargo needed for the projects.

Last week, officials from Total Energy Uganda visited the Mombasa port to familiarise themselves with the facility’s operations and assess its readiness for the clearing of the cargo.

In the statement to road users and to the public, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said the first consignment is expected to land at the port in March this year.

“Port of Mombasa is preparing to handle an estimated 500,000 metric tonnes of project cargo for Tilenga Oil Project in Uganda. Total Energy Uganda is in charge of the project whose first shipment of the cargo is expected to arrive through the Port of Mombasa from March this year,” said KPA in its communication.

According to KPA, different project machinery and heavy lift cargo will be loaded from the port onto trucks and transported by road to Uganda.

Uganda remains Kenya’s key trade partner. Its exports and imports through Mombasa have been on the rise currently standing at more than 10 million tonnes annually, or about a third of the total cargo throughput at the port.

Last year, Mombasa port witnessed a positive performance in throughput registering 34.54 million tonnes against 34.12 million tonnes handled in the same period in 2020, representing a growth of 1.2 percent.

Similarly, container traffic performed well, registering 1,435,565 twenty equivalent units (TEUs) compared to 1,359,579 TEUs handled in the same period in 2020. This represents an increase of 75,986 TEUs or 5.6 percent.

KPA acting managing director John Mwangemi attributed increasing number of investors making Mombasa port their port choice to its efficiency.

Mr Mwangemi said construction of phase 2 of the Second Container Terminal (CT2) whose completion is at 88 per cent, will bring on board an additional capacity of 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

[email protected]