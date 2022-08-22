Transport Road agencies record better accountability in use of funds

Contractors hired by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority re-carpet Kimathi Street on Tuesday, June 09, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Road agencies have recorded an upward trend in road maintenance output accountability, an end-of-year review audit by the Kenya Roads Board (KRB) indicates.

KRB said in a statement that the achievement, measured in terms of the Road Maintenance Accountability Index, was obtained through technical and financial audits of the road authorities jointly carried out by the board and its consultants.

“An end-of-year review audit for FY 2021/22, done by Kenya Roads Board (KRB) shows that the Road Authorities of Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) are on the upward trend in terms of road maintenance accountability,” said KRB in a statement to newsrooms.

In the report, KeNHA posted the highest accountability rating at 82.52 percent while KURA and KeRRA achieved 79.85 percent and 67.36 percent ratings respectively.

KeNHA and KURA postings were found to be above-set targets.

According to KRB Director-General Rashid Mohamed, the accountability index ratings are aimed at measuring the performance of road authorities in implementation of roadwork programmes financed by the Kenya Roads Board Fund (KRBF).

KRB said revisions of maintenance plans were the main factor impeding the performance of KeRRA.

[email protected]