SGR cargo volume up 5pc in February

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) said on Tuesday that 20,952 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of cargo were carried on the SGR in February 2022 on the Mombasa-Nairobi route.

KRC is looking forward to offering end-to-end rail delivery of cargo from Mombasa to the Ugandan ports of Jinja and Port Bell through Kisumu port vessels.

The volume of cargo transported on the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Mombasa to Nairobi went up 5 percent in February 2022 compared to a similar period last year, mainly on improvement on the trains’ off take from the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) said on Tuesday that 20,952 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of cargo were carried on the SGR in February 2022 on the Mombasa-Nairobi route, up from 19, 911 TEUs moved in February 2021.

The February performance translates into an average of 8.3 trains carrying over 698 TEUs per day (249 trains), against some 230 freight carrying trains that were reported to have made the trip in February 2021.

“This positive performance is also attributed to daily adequate supply of wagons for both containerised cargo and bulk units that averaged between 500 and 600 wagons,” said KRC managing director Philip Mainga in a statement.

On conventional cargo, SGR operator Africa Star Railway Operation Company, delivered 478,719 gross tonnes of bulk cargo to Nairobi in February, 2022, against 404,928 gross tonnes delivered during the comparable period last year.

Mr Mainga further added that new link at Naivasha ICD has facilitated transhipment of cargo moved by SGR wagons to metre gauge trains for onward rail end delivery.

During the month, he said 14 trains moved to Naivasha ICD, delivering 310 TEUs and 6,202 tonnes of bulk cargo. The corporation has started seamless connectivity of cargo transfer at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot from the SGR to the old metre gauge railway (MGR).

KRC is looking forward to offering end-to-end rail delivery of cargo from Mombasa to the Ugandan ports of Jinja and Port Bell through Kisumu port vessels, and the direct mainline through Naivasha-Malaba-Kampala, which is ready for operation.

