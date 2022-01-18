Shipping & Logistics Sh144bn coast roads to bolster Kenya-Tanzania trade

Transport CS James Macharia. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author Summary The national government has in the last ten years injected Sh144 billion in the construction of 2,200km of roads at the Coast geared towards boosting trade between Kenya and Tanzania.

The finances have been used to build and improve roads in Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Kwale counties, enhancing trade in the region.

Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia who inspected preliminary construction works for the 40km-long Mtwapa- Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi road project, said the network will improve transport between Kenya and Tanzania by reducing travel time, vehicle operating cost, decreasing traffic congestion, and improving safety in the urban sections along the project road.

“This is the first phase of the Bagamoyo (in Tanzania)-Horohoro/Lunga-Lunga-Malindi Road Project that aims to stimulate regional integration by reducing travel time, facilitating trade and the movement of people across borders. The development of this road corridor is planned in phases owing to the size (454 km),” he said.

The government is dualling the road, as well as the Nyali bridge-Mtwapa road section, to ease congestion on the Mombasa-Malindi highway, added the CS.

The Mtwapa-Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi road project is part of the Bagamoyo (in Tanzania)-Lunga Lunga-Mombasa-Malindi road project that is being implemented in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), African Development Fund (AFD), and the European Union (EU).

Phase I of the project comprised 120.8km Mkange-Tungumaa-Pangani road section in Tanzania and 54km Mombasa-Mtwapa-Kilifi road section in Kenya.

“It also includes access road consultancy services and other social complementary. The project will boost regional integration through the reduction in transit times, enhanced trade and cross-border movement of people, opening up access to tourist attractions,” Mr Macharia said.