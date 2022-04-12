Shipping & Logistics Sh8.5BN Mombasa economic zone boost after deal on compensation

More by this Author Summary Special Economic Zones in Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu were identified as part of the economic drivers of the economic pillar in the country’s blueprint Kenya Vision 2030.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) wants to construct the Special Economic Zone in Dongo Kundu.

The KPA has been talking with stakeholders to disclose compensation for mitigation of displacement impact, provide a highlight of projects proposed and seek the support of leaders.

Plans to construct Sh8.5 billion Special Economic Zone (SEZ) got a notch higher after Mombasa leaders supported the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) ahead of its August launch.

Some 1,648 people will be resettled on 357 acres and those to be compensated are from Dongo Kundu, Mwangala, Mrongondoni, Kaya Mtongwe, Mbuta and Siji villages.

“The RAP also has a compensation component for potential displacement impact on structures including residential, commercial, non-residential, agricultural, religious, institutional, educational, storage, cultural and security buildings as well as water-related structures among others totaling 2,585 structures,” the KPA stated in its report.

KPA developed the compensation framework with the support of the Japan International Corporation Agency (Jica), following the recommendation of the National Land Commission and approved by the Cabinet.

County Commissioner John Otieno, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, and members of the Mombasa County Assembly supported the compensation framework.

“This is a real win-win situation. The way this RAP has been done shows that you are ready to proceed with the project and as the government, we will support you,” said the County Commissioner.