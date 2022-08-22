Transport Swedish firm launches electric buses in Kenya

By OTIATO GUGUYU



Swedish-Kenyan technology company Roam has launched an electric bus targeting public transport as the race for e-mobility hots up.

Dubbed Rome Rapid, the mass transit bus has a capacity of 90 passengers with room for both seating and standing commuters.

The company said in a statement that they were looking to create a mobility solution that is inclusive, modern, efficient and sustainable.

Roam joins Kenyan electric vehicle start-up BasiGo which has launched Sh5 million passenger electric bus as demand for environmentally friendly transport rises.

“The focus for the bus has been to design a robust vehicle with best in class carrying capacity, range and comfort to enable mass adoption of clean transport across the continent,” said Dennis Wakaba, Roam project coordinator.

The bus is equipped with a 384-kWh battery pack that allows for a range of 360 km.

It also has the ability to fully charge in less than 2 hours through DC charging ports, giving operators full flexibility to decide their charging and operating schedule.

Kenya has seen a growing demand for environmentally friendly transport with startups and local companies investing in the infrastructure and manufacturing of vehicles locally.

E-mobility is a critical plank in the global push to reduce pollution with clean-powered vehicles that will significantly cut the reliance on diesel and super.

Car and General (C&G) also in January announced that it will start selling electric vehicles and tuk-tuks as part of a plan to diversify into the ‘green’ mobility business that is expected to grow amid a push to address climate change and pollution.

Electricity generator KenGen and supplier Kenya Power are currently angling to set up charging hubs of electric mobility units.

KenGen has already set up one station in Nairobi and is now importing cars to test the hubs.

Kenya Power on the other hand announced on Tuesday that it would test its stations in Nairobi and Nakuru from next month.

The utility firm has in the past said that it has enough electricity to charge 50,000 buses and two million motorcycles during off-peak hours.